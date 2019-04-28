Home States Odisha

Rahul no match for Narendra Modi: Shah

Odisha cannot develop unless ‘inefficient, corrupt’ BJD Government is thrown out, says the BJP president

Published: 28th April 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 08:06 AM

BJP president Amit Shah waving at the crowd in Morada I BISWANATH SWAIN

By Express News Service

MORADA/SUKINDA: THE BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying that he is no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who works 18 hours a day.

Modi has not taken a leave during the last 20 years whereas Gandhi takes a break from work every two months, he said.

Addressing election rallies in tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj and mineral-rich Jajpur Lok Sabha constituencies of Odisha which will go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, the BJP chief criticised Congress leaders for their soft approach towards separatists. He also targeted Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik for sheltering culprits of chit fund and mining scams in the State.

Those involved in the scam will be sent to jail within 90 days of BJP coming to power at the Centre and the State, he said.
“Modi ji is hard working, dedicated and honest. The Prime Minister, who works 18 hours a day, has not taken a single day’s leave in last 20 years as he has dedicated himself to the nation,” Shah said. In sharp contrast, Shah added, “Rahul Baba (Gandhi) goes on leave every two months. His people keep looking for him. Even his mother gets worried as she has no clue... ‘bitwa kahan chalagaya, malum nehin padta maako’ (mother has no clue as to where her son has gone).”

Shah slammed Shatrughan Sinha, who has joined Congress after quitting BJP, for praising Mohammad Ali Jinnah and clubbing him in the same league as great men like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Ballavbhai Patel. “Congress leaders are praising Jinnah who was instrumental in the division of India. This shows their character,” he said.

Mounting a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah accused it of having failed to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and said India gave a fitting reply after Pulwama terror attack by undertaking air strike right inside Pakistan. While the entire country rejoiced the success of Balakot air strike, there was mourning in two places - one in Pakistan and another in Congress camp, he said.

Asserting that only a BJP government under the leadership of Modi can ensure speedy and balanced development and keep the country safe and secure, Shah claimed people across the country have resolved that Modi will become the Prime Minister again. “I have already addressed election meetings in 261 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. From east to west and north to south, everywhere I could hear people chant Modi, Modi,” he said.
The BJP chief also targeted the Naveen Patnaik government for keeping the state backward due to corruption and inefficiency and sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams.  Emphasising that it is not enough for Odisha if Modi becomes Prime Minister again, Shah said the state cannot develop unless the inefficient and corrupt Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government is thrown out.
Stating that the Chief Minister failed to learn Odia in last 20 years, Shah said people must choose an Odia-speaking chief minister who can understand their problems and redress them.

