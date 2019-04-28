Sambalpur traffic in disarray  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The traffic system here is poorly managed leading to frequent minor mishaps. The entry point to the town, Ainthapali Chowk, has one traffic post and four traffic lights. But the traffic lights here never blink. The traffic post too is in a dilapidated condition. As the city is experiencing high temperature currently, the traffic cop, unable to tolerate the heat, is left with no option but to leave the post during afternoons.

Another crowded traffic diversion point is Laxmi Talkies Chowk. Though this chowk once had automatic traffic lights to ensure smooth flow of traffic, at present all the traffic lights are lying defunct. The traffic is manned from the post which is roofless.

During early morning hours and late afternoons when there is no traffic cop, haphazard overtaking and minor collisions are a common sight in the area.

This apart, no traffic signal can be seen at any other place in the city. As the construction of longest over bridge project in the city is underway, the volume of traffic will surely increase after the bridge becomes functional, which may lead to further traffic chaos.