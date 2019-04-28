Home States Odisha

State-sponsored coaching for 100 UPSC aspirants

 The State Government will impart civil service coaching to around 100 students through a professional coaching institute in June this year.

Published: 28th April 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will impart civil service coaching to around 100 students through a professional coaching institute in June this year. For this, the Higher Education Department has chosen Dhyeya IAS Odisha Centre.

Additional Secretary, Higher Education Department, Partha Sarathi Mishra said the process of issuing notification is being slightly delayed due to elections. However, it will be issued soon. The tentative date fixed for commencement of coaching classes is June 1.
While notification seeking Common Application Form (CAF) on DHE website is expected to be issued by May 5.

Coaching and guidance will be provided to civil service aspirants, who have cleared the prelims of IAS, OAS and other civil services to help them excel in the exams, Mishra said.
As per government decision, students will pay 25 per cent of the coaching fee and the rest will be borne by the Government to the empanelled institute. Besides, cases where the parental income of an eligible student is only up to `2 lakh per annum, the State Government will bear 100 per cent course fee.

Accordingly, of the total `70,000 (excluding GST), the government will provide `52,500 (Plus GST) and share the selected students will be `17,500 (Plus GST). For applicants with parental income up to `2 lakh per annum, government will sponsor the entire cost.
The department had earlier decided to provide this coaching to students in State-run universities.

Last year, the department had also invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from professional coaching institutes to manage the civil services coaching centres in the State-run universities across Odisha. However, no selections has been done in this regard till date, sources said.

