280 booths in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur hyper-sensitive

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As many as 280 booths of the 1,047 set up in the four Assembly constituencies of Jagatsinghpur district have been identified as hyper-sensitive. Elections to these constituencies will be held in the last phase on Monday.

Talking to media persons, Jagatsinghpur Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar informed that all polling personnel have already reached their respective booths. Women polling personnel will report to duty at their respective booths by 4.30 am on Monday. She said 15 model booths have been set up in each Assembly segment of the district.

The Collector said there are 33,000 PwD voters in the district. She said as many as 525 ‘Sugamya’ vehicles will be pressed into service to carry the differently-abled and elderly voters from their homes to the booths and back. They will be provided assistance by volunteers and school children at every booth.

In the last General Elections, the voting percentage in Paradip and Tirtol Assembly constituencies was less than 50. In order to achieve the Election Commission’s objective of not leaving behind a single voter, elaborate arrangements are being made to raise voting percentage in the two segments by conducting a Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP) beach festival in Paradip and other awareness programmes to encourage people to exercise their franchise.

The Collector said the hyper-sensitive booths in the district will be placed under CCTV surveillance. Besides, arrangements for web-casting and video recording have been made. Additional security personnel will be deployed in such booths. A total of 7,329 polling personnel including 1,400 women and 136 sector officers will be pressed into service for the polls. Besides, 630 reserve staff have been deployed in the district where polling will be monitored by 102 patrolling teams and 12 flying squads.