Album of Madhu Babu’s poems released

Seven historic poems penned by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Sudan Das have been converted into songs and dedicated to public on the occasion of his 171st birth anniversary here on Sunday.

Published: 29th April 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Seven historic poems penned by Utkal Gaurav Madhu Sudan Das have been converted into songs and dedicated to public on the occasion of his 171st birth anniversary here on Sunday. Madhu Babu’s birth anniversary is also observed as Lawyers’ Day across the State.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court KS Jhaveri dedicated these songs to the public at a function jointly organised by Odisha State Bar Council and Orissa High Court Bar Association, Cuttack to mark the celebration of Madhu Jayanti and Lawyers’ Day.  The poems, ‘Aahe Biswa Pati’, ‘Tu Para Bolau Utkal Santan’, ‘Mata Mata Raba’, ‘Jati Itihas’, ‘Maa Maa Boli Kete Mun Khojili’, ‘Ganga Godavari’ and ‘Prema Ra Chumban’, have been compiled into a musical album after 82 years of his demise and released on Orissa High Court Bar website.

While noted singer Subhas Dash composed the album in 2016, eminent singers like Bishnu Mohan Kabi, Sricharan Mohanty, Dibyajit Samal, Siba Ranjani Mohapatra, Pragyan Prasmita Hota and Subhas Dash have lent their voice to it. 

“The poems reflecting Madhu Babu’s love for the State and Odias are rich in meaning. It was a challenging job to transform poems into a musical album,” said advocate Prasanna Kumar Nanda.

