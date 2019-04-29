Home States Odisha

BJD seeks more security  

The BJD on Sunday demanded additional security personnel, installation of more CCTV cameras and video recording in 177 sensitive booths at Sukinda, Nimapara, Bari and Jajpur Assembly constituencies wh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJD on Sunday demanded additional security personnel, installation of more CCTV cameras and video recording in 177 sensitive booths at Sukinda, Nimapara, Bari and Jajpur Assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the final phase on Monday. 

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a delegation of BJD comprising spokespersons Sasmit Patra, Sulata Deo and Lenin Mohanty demanded necessary steps owing to fears of booth capturing and rigging by opposition party candidates in the sensitive booths of the four Assembly constituencies. 

The sensitive booths include 52 in Sukinda, 80 in Nimapara, 29 in Bari and 16 in Jajpur. Adequate security forces should be deployed to maintain law and order to ensure free, fair and peaceful election in these booths, the memorandum stated. 

