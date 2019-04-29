BJD upbeat amid BJP surge  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the festival of democracy will come to an end on Monday in Odisha, the BJD is confident of forming the next Government despite an undercurrent of Narendra Modi factor working in all constituencies in the State which the regional outfit presumes cannot make much of an impact.

Sources in the BJD maintained that the party is in comfortable position in around 80 of the 105 Assembly segments, where polls were held in the last three phases, prompting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing in ceremony of the next BJD Government in Odisha.

In the last phase, the BJD managers are hopeful that party candidates will be in winning position in at least 30 seats though the claim seems to be a bit far-fetched in view of the assessment of the opposition BJP and Congress who are equally hopeful of a better performance. Except in Mayurbhanj, the BJP has a marginal presence in constituencies going to polls in the last phase.

However, the situation seems to have a changed for the better for BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team making a determined bid to wrest power from BJD which is seeking mandate for forming Government for the fifth consecutive term.

BJD sources maintained that candidates of the regional outfit are facing challenge from rivals in 11 Assembly segments which includes one in Kendrapara and two in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seats. The ruling party camp maintained that position of BJD candidates in Kendrapara has improved substantially following the two-day campaign by the CM in the constituency. Naveen conducted road shows in different places and addressed several election meetings in Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency for two days on Friday and Saturday.

As far as Lok Sabha polls are concerned, BJD sources maintained that the party is in comfortable position in all the constituencies other than Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sundargarh. While the fight in Bhubaneswar was between Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Arup Patnaik (BJD) and Janardan Pati (CPM) in Bhubaneswar, the fate of Union Minister Jual Oram will be decided in Sundargarh. Oram faced Sunita Biswal of BJD and George Tirkey of Congress.

Puri Lok Sabha constituency witnessed a triangular contest between Pinaki Mishra (BJD), Sambit Patra (BJP) and Satya Prakash Nayak of Congress.