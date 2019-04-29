Home States Odisha

Dairy farmer from Odisha scripts success, becomes inspiration for youths

29-year-old Anand Pradhan of Gambharkata village started dairy farming in 2009 and today, produces around 100 litres of milk daily from 11 cows and earns profit of Rs 30,000 every month.

Anand in his cowshed at Gambharkata village

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: He is an inspiration for unemployed rural youths who are struggling for their livelihood. Meet 29-year-old Anand Pradhan of Gambharkata village under Tabla panchayat in Maneswar block of the district, who is a successful dairy farmer. He also grows  green fodder for his cows. Having studied up to Class X, Anand started dairy farming in 2009 with an investment of  Rs 30,000. He purchased two cows and the daily milk production was 15 litres at that time. 

Subsequently, the number of cows increased with artificial insemination besides procurement of more cows. He also replaces his cows from time to time keeping an eye on their milk production. At present, Anand’s farm produces around 100 litres of milk daily from 11 cows and earns profit of Rs 30,000 every month after deducting monthly expenditure of around Rs 70,000 towards cattle feed, cultivation of green fodder, labour charges and other expenses.

As cattle feed and fodder are two major heads of expenditure for any dairy farmer.  Anand is also cultivating green grass over one acre of land owned by him to feed his cattle. He cultivates ‘Napier’ and ‘Para’ variety of green fodder on a patch of land located on the back side of his newly constructed cowshed.

Anand had constructed a cowshed over an area of seven decimal land at a cost of around Rs seven lakh in 2017. Earlier, he was using his temporary cowshed located near his house for dairy farming.

He said he was earlier concentrating on paddy cultivation but he did not find it profitable and shifted to dairy farming, which is giving him more returns. Since his village is situated on the outskirts of Sambalpur, Anand said he has never faced any problem in selling milk. He has around 100 customers in Budharaja and Ainthapali and he delivers milk at their doorsteps at a rate of Rs 34 per litre, he said.

