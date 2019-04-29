Home States Odisha

Last minute sops to woo electorate in Odisha

As campaigning for the last phase polls ended on Saturday, police have been unable to check the illegal flow of cash in the Assembly segments.

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP: Feasts, recharge vouchers, free petrol and donation for cricket matches are some allurements being offered by candidates from different political paries to woo voters in Jagatsinghpur district even as campaigning for the last phase polls ended on Saturday.

The fate of around 38 candidates of different political parties and Independents in fray from the four Assembly segments of the district will be decided on Monday. Political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. School children were engaged by the candidates for distributing publicity leaflets among people.

Feasts are being organised by political parties in the villages of Kujang, Erasama, Balikuda and slums of Paradip Municipality. Feasts with rice and ‘Mahur’ on the menu are a hit among parties. A resident of Erasama said voters are also being given liquor pouches and Rs 100 in cash. 

A candidate of Anarakshit Samaj Party Mrutyunjay Swain said political parties are distributing liquor and food among villagers in Balikuda Erasama constituency. “However, we are unable to spend much on such sops owing to funds crunch,” he said. He said the police have been unable to check the illegal flow of cash in the Assembly segments. 

