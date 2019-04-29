Maoists kill contractor  

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Maoists killed a contractor at Tingrapanga village under Phringia police limits on Saturday night suspecting him to be a police informer.

Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh said a group of Maoists stormed Tingrapanga village on Saturday night and barged into the house of the contractor Kailash Digal (40). Later, they dragged him out of his house at gunpoint and took him to the village outskirts and shot him dead.

On Sunday morning, villagers spotted his body and informed the police, who rushed to the spot. Police seized the body and found a note left by the Maoists near the spot claiming that the contractor was killed as he was working as a police informer. Police sent the body for postmortem to Phulbani hospital.

Police said the assailants were suspected to be the members of Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh division of CPI (Maoist). A combing operation by the security forces has been launched to track down the Maoists.

On April 16, a woman polling official, Sanjukta Digal, was gunned down by the Maoists a day before the second phase polls under Gochapada police limits.