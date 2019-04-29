Home States Odisha

Men from Odisha behind A-SAT mission not part of elections

More than 70 per cent of employees with the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO will be unable to cast their votes.

Published: 29th April 2019 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO in Odisha

The Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO in Odisha

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

CHANDIPUR (BALASORE): The men behind the path-breaking A-SAT mission, which possibly provided the NDA much-needed push for the General Elections 2019, are not part of the biggest festival of democracy, literally. 

More than 70 per cent of around 3,000 voters comprising scientists, technical officers, service personnel and civilians, who are employed and settled here for years, will be unable to cast their votes on Monday as their names are either missing in the list here or enrolled in their native States.

This is not the fist time that they are not participating in the elections. Many scientists and technical officers, who are directly involved in several major missile missions, have not exercised their franchise in the last three to four elections. It is not that they are unwilling but duty comes first than democratic commitment for them.

Scientist AK Srivastav, with the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of DRDO, is a native of Raipur. He had hoped to vote this year but could not.  “Since we had a rare and successful mission, I wanted to take leave this time and go home to cast my vote. But it could not be possible because I have other official commitments. For me, commitment to national security comes first,” he said. Srivastav was among over 300 scientists and technical officers, who were part of the launching team of  A-SAT mission that took place on March 27, when India became the fourth nation in the country to have destroyed a live satellite.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A 30-minute journey from Balasore, Chandipur houses Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) and Military Engineering Service (MES) besides the ITR. Both the defence establishments have four colonies for scientists, civilians, military and security personnel besides contractual staff who are from different States such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab. Around 5000 people live in these colonies and like the DRDO labs, entry of outsiders to these localities are restricted, if not prohibited.

Many native scientists from the State also expressed their inability to vote citing that they were busy in another mission, which is likely to be conducted shortly. But there is a silver lining too. Scientists Pradip Saha and Sanjay Kumar, from WB and Bihar respectively, have shifted their names from their native States to Balasore and they are going to cast their votes on Monday. 

Scientist Madhusmita Mohanty said her name is enrolled at her in-laws’ village in Paradip. Like every election, she will vote this time too. The opportunity comes once in five years. As a citizen one should exercise its democratic right, she said.

Director of ITR Binay Kumar Das, who is a voter in Puri, suggested that the administration needs to be proactive and ensure that every voter is enrolled and provided with the opportunity to exercise his or her franchise.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls India elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections Odisha DRDO Integrated Range Odisha A Sat Mission Odisha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp