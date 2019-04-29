Rourkela boils at 45 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Intense heat wave condition continues to grip the Steel City with temperature on Sunday shooting past 45 degree Celsius making life miserable.

Heat wave condition also continues to sweep across rest of Sundargarh district. However, there has been no report of sunstroke casualty so far.

Environment Engineering department of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) sources said that the maximum temperature at Rourkela on Sunday was 45.1 degree C while the minimum was 29.6 degree C with maximum atmospheric humidity at 77 per cent. On Saturday, the city’s maximum and minimum temperatures were 44 degree C and 28.5 degree C respectively.

With the city virtually turning into a hot cauldron, streets and market places wore a deserted look from forenoon. A majority of city denizens kept themselves confined to their houses. Most of the shops downed shutters, while roadside eateries and restaurants experienced drop in business.

Sundargarh town, about 100 km from Rourkela, also reeled under scorching condition with temperature hovering around 42 degree Celsius. Two other towns, Biramitrapur and Rajgangpur, and 17 blocks in the district, too experienced similar condition.

Sundargarh Collector Rashmita Panda said as a precautionary measure, administrative wings concerned have been instructed to stay alert to tackle heat wave condition. Instructions have been issued to ensure adequate availability of drinking water both at urban and rural pockets, she said, adding that defunct tube wells are getting repaired on a war footing. Adequate numbers of water kiosks have been set up in rural and urban pockets.

The Collector said the District Headquarters Hospital and Rourkela Government Hospital are fully equipped to treat heatstroke patients. All 20 CHCs have also been asked to set up separate wards for heatstroke patients. While schools were closed from April 18, Government offices functioned during morning shifts. The agencies were asked not to engage workers from 11 am to 3 pm, she said and added that there has been no report of sun-stroke incidents. The District Emergency Office is monitoring the situation.