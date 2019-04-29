Stage set for polling in 3 Assembly seats of Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of elections at Salepur, Mahanga and Niali Assembly segments of Cuttack district. The three seats will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

A total of 826 polling booths have been set up to facilitate 7,27,664 voters of the three Assembly segments. Besides, volunteers have been deployed to assist such voters, informed Sub-Collector Sukant Pradhan.

Out of 826 polling stations, 488 have been identified as sensitive in the three Assembly segments. All necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to deal with any untoward situation. While 198 sensitive polling stations are placed under CCTV surveillance, 78 have been equipped with web casting facility. Similarly, while micro-observers have been deployed to monitor 157 critical booths, video-graphy will be done at 34.

As many as 10 platoons of police force and four companies of para-military forces have been deployed. Besides, 64 mobile police parties have been engaged to ensure incident-free elections.