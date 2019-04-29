Home States Odisha

Tight security for final phase polls

 Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the final phase of polls in the State on Monday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the final phase of polls in the State on Monday. Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seats and their Assembly segments will go to polls in the fourth phase. Election Commission officials said a total of 50 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 149 OSAP units along with thousands of police personnel have been deployed in the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

With Kendrapara remaining at the centre of major political activities, four additional CAPF companies have been deployed at the Lok Sabha constituency to maintain law and order. Apart from CAPF and OSAP personnel, five SOG units have been deployed in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha constituency.

A senior police officer said 43 officers of the rank of DSP, 120 inspectors, 852 sub-inspectors, 444 havildars, 3,757 constables, 3,185 home guards and 3,300 gram rakhis will be on duty to maintain law and order in the final phase. He said mobilisation of security forces has been done in a more effective manner in the final phase with an eye on sensitive booths. 

