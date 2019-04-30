Black Eagle Books website launched

Home States Odisha

A United States-based non-profit organisation, Black Eagle Books, launched its website in Odisha recently.

BHUBANESWAR: A United States-based non-profit organisation, Black Eagle Books, launched its website in Odisha recently. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal launched the website blackeaglebooks.com at Raj Bhawan conference hall.

The publishing house has launched the website to promote Odisha and India’s literary works abroad, especially in the US, where over five million families of Indian origin are residing, said its Director Satya Pattanaik.

Pattanaik said the publishing house will ensure the books published by it are never ‘out of print’.
Black Eagle Books has started publishing literary works of different Odia authors from April 1. These literary works include ‘Ketaki Bana’ penned by Pratibha Ray, ‘Priyatama’ by Phani Mohanty, ‘Patha Bahudura’ by Surendra Mishra, ‘Maya Bagicha’ by Manoj Kumar Panda, ‘Nirbachita Kabita’ by Gayatribala Panda, ‘Rupasi’ by Mukul Mishra, ‘Returning Home’ by Bijay Mishra, ‘Songs of Solitude’ by Snehaprabha Das and ‘My love my seasons’ by Tapan Patnaik.

The Governor unveiled these books published by Black Eagle Books in presence of Pattanaik, US-based industrialist Dhirendra Kar and authors.

