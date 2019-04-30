Block-level sports plan yet to put on tracks

Home States Odisha

RAYAGADA: Resentment is brewing among sportspersons over slow pace of work on mini stadiums in each block of the tribal-dominated district. Of 11 proposed sports facilities, only Gunupur stadium was inaugurated in December last year.

The State Government had decided to set up mini stadiums in each block headquarters and the Sports and Youth Services department allocated funds to the district administration for construction of 11 mini stadiums in 2016-17 with a cost of `20 lakh each. The Panchayati Raj department was tasked with the assignment to complete the work within two years.

While required land has been identified for the facilities at Bissamcuttack, Ramnaguda, Muniguda and Gudari, no step has been taken in this regard for Kolnara, Kashipur, Kalyansinghpur, Rayagada, Chandrapur and Padmapur.

Though the mini stadium at Gunupur was thrown open to public in December last year by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh, it is yet to be ready for sportspersons as levelling of the ground is still going on.

While construction of boundary wall has been finished, tracks for various field events are yet to be laid in the stadium in spite of allocation of funds three years ago. The sportspersons felt let down as sports and games events could not be held in the district last year. Lack of interest and monitoring from the Block Development Officer (BDO) concerned has delayed the work, they alleged.

As per reports, the blocks where five acre of land is available will be given priority. But the tehsil officials of Kolnara, Kashipur, Kalyansinghpur, Rayagada, Chandrapur and Padmapur are yet to identify the required land in these blocks.

Roshan Kumar, a local sportsperson, said once completed, these stadiums would be helpful for the sports enthusiasts, who can conduct practice sessions and tournaments can be organised to promote all types of sports.

As District Sports Officer (DSO) Shaikh Alle Noor remains in dual charge of boxing coach and sports officer, sports development in the district has taken a back seat. When contacted, district officials concerned refuted to comment on the issue.

