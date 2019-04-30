Domestic help held for theft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A domestic help was arrested by the police for theft. The accused have been identified as Reshma Mohapatra of Ganjam district.

The arrest came after Rashmi Ranjan Rout of Hanspal lodged a complaint with Mancheswar police claiming that he left his house along with his family members on April 24 under the watch of their domestic help.

When Rout returned in the evening, he found Mohapatra missing and a gold chain and `65,000 cash missing.

Police later conducted a raid at the accused’s house in Berhampur and apprehended her. “Mohapatra confessed about the theft and `20,000 was recovered from her. A case has been registered and she was produced before a court here on Monday,” Mancheswar police said