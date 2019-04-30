Home States Odisha

EC takes steps to protect EVMs from cyclone rain

The primary task of EC officials now will be to keep the polled EVMs safe till the date of counting, on May 23, Kumar added.

Published: 30th April 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:30 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Cyclone Fani expected to induce heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha on May 2, the Election Commission has taken measures to prevent damage to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs.

Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar, on Monday, asked collectors of all districts to take measures to keep all polled EVMs and VVPATs safe and secure. “We have asked collectors (district election officers) to make necessary arrangements to protect EVMs kept in strong rooms, from rain,” Kumar said. The returning officers and sector officers were also asked to provide polythene to polling parties who were returning from polling centres after Phase IV election, to keep machines dry in case it rains.

Meanwhile, the CEO said in view of Cyclone Fani he has recommended Election Commission not to conduct fresh polls to any booths, where elections have been cancelled during this elections, before May 6.
“As the effect of the cyclone will be felt in different districts of the State till May 6, we have proposed EC not to conduct any re-polling in this period. The EC has also accepted our proposal,” Kumar said.
Notably, the CEO has proposed EC to conduct re-polling in 12 booths where elections had been cancelled in the third phase due to various reasons.

