Puri, Rayagada gear up for Fani

After the State Government issued a cyclone warning advisory, Puri Collector Jyotiprakash Das on Monday took stock of the preparatory measures to tackle cyclonic storm Fani.

PURI: After the State Government issued a cyclone warning advisory, Puri Collector Jyotiprakash Das on Monday took stock of the preparatory measures to tackle cyclonic storm Fani.The Collector has also cancelled the holidays of all Government employees and asked the officials of Krushnaprasad, Brahmagiri, Gop, Konark NAC, Astaranga and Kakatpur blocks to remain alert for the possible landfall. At the meeting, it was decided to shift the residents of Penthakata fishermen colony in Puri and Chandrabhaga fishermen colony at Konark to multipurpose cyclone shelters.

All the cyclone shelters are being prepared with adequate provisions like LPG cylinders for cooking food, dry food, drinking water, baby food, illumination, medicines to treat the displaced families and others, said Das after the meeting.

Similarly, mechanised and country boats are being requisitioned and placed at several strategic places to maintain connectivity. This apart, PHCs and hospitals have been asked to have adequate stock of life saving medicines. Warning has also been issued to fishermen not to venture into sea and people living in low lying areas close to sea to move to high and safe place, he added.

Rayagada: Collector Pramod Kumar Behera on Monday convened an emergency meeting and asked the officials concerned to remain alert.He directed the block officials not to leave the headquarters under any circumstances and stock adequate dry food. The district education officials have been asked to open the schools to accommodate affected people if necessary. This apart, ASHA and anganwadi workers, officials of PWD, Rural Development and Energy departments have been instructed to remain alert for the cyclonic storm.

The last cyclonic storm Titli had severely affected Gunupur, Padmapur, Ramanaguda and Rayagada blocks.District Emergency Officer Subrat Panigrahi said the administration is all prepared and will be equipped with all facilities to face the possible calamity.

