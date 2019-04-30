September date for Sambalpur’s water project

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The water treatment plant near Sambalpur University at Burla is targeted to be operational by the end of September. The six million litre per day (MLD) plant, coming up in an area of 7.62 acre, is expected to resolve the water woes of Burla area.

Sukhamaya Sarkar, Sub-divisional Officer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Burla, said work on the project began in April, last year at an estimated cost of `8.62 crore. Coal major Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has provided fund for the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid foundation stone for the project in January, 2014. A firm, which was awarded the work order in 2014 and completed boundary wall, abandoned the project forcing the PHEO authorities to float a fresh tender. Subsequently, a new firm was entrusted with the responsibility and work on the project started in April last year.

Burla, which is considered as the education hub of Western Odisha, houses VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), VSS University of Technology (VSSUT) and Sambalpur University, both of which have treatment plants. While VIMSARA has a 2.25 MLD water treatment plant, Sambalpur University has 2.25 MLD plant. However, water to other parts of Burla is supplied from a filtration plant, located near the VSSUT.

But, these fail to meet the demand of Burla town, which has a population of around 52,000. Golgunda, Mirdhapada, Crusherpada, Dhipapada, Chainipada, Orampada, Ballerpada and Mahatabnagar besides other areas face water scarcity during summer. Water tankers have been pressed into service in these localities at present, said sources in the civic body. The water problem of Burla is expected to be resolved after the new water treatment plant becomes operational.