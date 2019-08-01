12 districts in Odisha under dengue's grip

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As dengue seems to be spreading its tentacles in the State, 12 districts have been affected by the vector-borne disease. Cuttack tops the list with the highest 41 cases, 19 of which are from the city itself. The disease has not even spared the SCB Medical College and Hospital campus where three persons have tested positive for the disease in the last two weeks.

The disease has been detected from Ranihat, Badambadi, Arunoday Nagar, Choudhury Bazar, Jagatpur, Khapuria, Jobra, Thoriasahi, Chauliaganj and CDA localities. While 33 dengue positive cases were reported from Bhadrak, Jajpur has recorded 28 cases. Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts have witnessed 13 and 10 dengue positive cases so far.

As on July 31, out of total 3,410 blood samples examined, 176 have tested positive. Of the total 176 positive cases, 41 are from Cuttack district alone and the rest 135 cases are from 11 districts in the State.

In this season, so far, a total of 68 patients suffering from dengue including 58 males and 10 females have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital of whom 12 are from Cuttack, nodal officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said.