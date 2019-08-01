Home States Odisha

12 districts in Odisha under dengue's grip

As dengue seems to be spreading its tentacles in the State, 12 districts have been affected by the vector-borne disease.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue in Cuttack

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  As dengue seems to be spreading its tentacles in the State, 12 districts have been affected by the vector-borne disease. Cuttack tops the list with the highest 41 cases, 19 of which are from the city itself. The disease has not even spared the SCB Medical College and Hospital campus where three persons have tested positive for the disease in the last two weeks. 

The disease has been detected from Ranihat, Badambadi, Arunoday Nagar, Choudhury Bazar, Jagatpur, Khapuria, Jobra, Thoriasahi, Chauliaganj and CDA localities. While 33 dengue positive cases were reported from Bhadrak, Jajpur has recorded 28 cases. Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts have witnessed 13 and 10 dengue positive cases so far. 

As on July 31, out of total 3,410 blood samples examined, 176 have tested positive. Of the total 176 positive cases, 41 are from Cuttack district alone and the rest 135 cases are from 11 districts in the State.
In this season, so far, a total of 68 patients suffering from dengue including 58 males and 10 females have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital of whom 12 are from Cuttack, nodal officer of SCB dengue ward Dr Sriprasad Mohanty said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dengue in odisha Cuttack dengue cases SCB Medical College and Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp