17.7 per cent rainfall deficit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The overall rain deficit in Odisha in June and July stands at 17.7 per cent. Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday said the State received 457.7 mm rainfall against the average of 556.4 mm in the two months. In July, there was a decrease in shortfall as Odisha received 309.4 mm rainfall against the average of 339.9 mm.

Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Bargarh, Ganjam, Subarnapur and Boudh districts received normal rainfall in these two months. However, the districts of Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Balangir, Sambalpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts received deficit rains between 19 per cent and 39 per cent during the period. Gajapati and Balasore districts received deficit rainfall of 46 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate rainfall will occur in Odisha in next four days and subsequently, monsoon activity will gain pace.“A low pressure area is likely to form over north-east Bay of Bengal around August 4 and under its influence, rainfall activity is expected to increase,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.