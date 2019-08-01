24 dengue positive in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Dengue scare has gripped Kendrapara district with detection of 24 positive cases in the past one week. While some are undergoing treatment in district headquarters hospital (DHH) here, others have been referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack on Wednesday. The cases have reported from Balakati, Nagapada, Chunabandha, Badaanko, Sanaanko, Ranipokhari and villages within Aul block.

Additional District Medical Officer MB Baig said a medical team from the DHH has been sent to the affected villages along with other health officials to take stock of the situation. District health officials are keeping a close watch on all suspected dengue cases at various hospitals in the district, he said adding the Health Department has asked all government and private hospitals in the district to immediately report cases of dengue, if any.

Dr Baig said this would help them in spotting dengue-prone areas so that immediate action can be taken to prevent dengue from taking epidemic form. He asked people not to panic and said people having symptoms like mild to incapacitating high fever with severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain or rash should go for an immediate check-up.

“Dengue is one of the most common diseases during rainy season for which we have alerted all the doctors and health workers to provide proper treatment to the patients. Steps are being taken to check the spread of the disease through awareness generation on prevention”, the ADMO said.

Preventive steps in Koraput

Jeypore: With an aim to prevent spread of dengue, Koraput district administration has been decided to intensify awareness campaigns across all 14 blocks and four ULBs.Addressing a district-level dengue awareness meeting here on Wednesday, Collector Puma Tudu stressed sensitisation of people on prevention of dengue.

The Collector said tribals get affected by dengue due to their ignorance. At the ground level ANMs, Asha and Anganwadi workers and NGOs will be engaged for educating the people. She suggested active coordination between different wings of administration to keep the disease at bay.

Among other things, cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Mission, use of mosquito nets, distribution of drugs through village centres to people in time and conducting special programmes for dengue awareness in different schools and hostels by officials of Education and Welfare Department were discussed.

One case detected in Koraput

Jeypore: A fresh dengue case has been reported in the district taking the total to six. According to sources, a tribal man of Doraguda area was admitted in Boipariguda Primary Health Centre three days back for treatment of fever but as his condition did not improve doctors referred him to Koraput Medical College and Hospital where, after examination doctors detected dengue. Four days back five persons from the Umerkote area had been identified with dengue fever in Koraput MCH.