Bhitarkanika National Park reopens on August 1

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KENDRAPARA: After a three-month monsoon break, Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district will reopen for tourists from Thursday.

Like the previous year, the park had remained closed for tourists since May this year on account of mating and nesting seasons of salt water crocodiles.

A record number of saltwater crocodiles nested in the park this year as their number was 103 against last year’s 101, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park Bimal Prasan Acharya said.

The DFO said Bhitarkanika authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the visit of tourists to the park.

Apart from the existing Khola and Gupti routes, visitors, this time will be able to enter the mangrove wetland through Chandbali. The new route has been added to facilitate tourists from West Bengal, he said.

Five Government boats each with a carrying capacity of 20 to 40 persons and seven catamarans having a carrying capacity of nine to 20 persons will operate inside the park.