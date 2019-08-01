Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation issues notice to 40 house owners for evading holding tax

BMC officials said holding tax is a primary source of revenue for the Corporation and is assessed regularly.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued notice to around 40 house owners for renting out their property for commercial use and not paying holding tax for the same. The notice was issued by BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (North) Pramod Kumar Prusty. Irregularity in paying holding tax is punishable under Municipal Corporation Act.

BMC officials said holding tax is a primary source of revenue for the Corporation and is assessed regularly. During a review of holding tax collection in the City’s North Zone recently, it was found that some households, though using their residential property for rental or commercial purpose, are not disclosing the same and evading holding tax imposed on these two categories of establishments. 

“The house owners have declared themselves as residential holding taxpayers but are using their property to run businesses like hotels and guest houses which is a violation of the law and is punishable under Municipal Act,” Prusty said. The 40 house owners also did not have trade licenses to run their businesses, he said. 

Prusty said for 1,000 sq ft area, the holding tax per annum is `250 if it is used for residential purpose. However, the holding tax for the same area per annum is `24,000 if it is used for commercial purpose.  The Corporation will collect this amount along with fine from the defaulters, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation BMC BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner holding tax
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp