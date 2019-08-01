Cuttack murders: Killer’s wife claims innocence 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after the police nabbed a man for his alleged involvement in the murder of three homeless persons within 24 hours in Cuttack, wife of the accused said her husband was innocent and was being falsely implicated.

The man, identified as Narayan Sahu of Nayagarh district, was staying in a shanty beside the road stretching from OMP Square to Cuttack railway station for the past three to four months. Sahu’s wife met Nayagarh SP Sashi Bhusan Sathpathy on Wednesday and alleged that her husband has been falsely implicated. However, Nayagarh police asked the woman to meet Commissionerate Police officers as the two murder cases have been registered at Mangalabag and Chauliaganj police stations in Cuttack.

Three homeless persons were attacked when they were asleep at around 4 am. Deep injury marks were detected on their necks and the weapon used was similar as ascertained from the forensic examination.