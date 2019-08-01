HC restraint on Govt notification

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government not to give effect the June 21, 2019 notification issued for recruitment of teachers in State universities until further orders.



The single-judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the interim order on a petition that had challenged the notification issued by the Higher Education department. One Bairagi Charan Mallick, assistant professor in Ravenshaw University belonging to the reserved category, had filed the petition. In his petition, Mallick alleged that the notification, which violates UGC guidelines, deprives candidates to offer their candidature for the post of professor and associate professor in the reserved category.

Acting on the petition, the court had earlier sought a reply from the State Government. But when the petition came up for analogous hearing along with two other pleas, the State Government sought one week time to file a reply. Justice Sarangi allowed time to file the reply till August 20 but restrained the State Government from giving effect to the June 21 notification till then.

The notification issued to the Registrars of the universities on June 21 had specified that the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act - (ORV Act) shall be applicable for direct recruitment to the rank of assistant professor only. The ORV Act shall not be applicable for direct recruitment to the rank of professor and associate professor, the notification had specified.

Two other petitions had challenged the June 21 notification and Sambalpur University’s July 2 advertisement inviting applications for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor on the basis of it. On July 11, Justice Sarangi had restrained Sambalpur University from making any appointments while allowing it to continue with the selection process.