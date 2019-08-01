Home States Odisha

HC restraint on Govt notification

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government not to give effect the June 21, 2019 notification issued for recruitment of teachers in State universities until further orders.

Published: 01st August 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Orrisa High Court

Orrisa High Court (Fie Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday directed the State Government not to give effect the June 21, 2019 notification issued for recruitment of teachers in State universities until further orders.


The single-judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the interim order on a petition that had challenged the notification issued by the Higher Education department. One Bairagi Charan Mallick, assistant professor in Ravenshaw University belonging to the reserved category, had filed the petition. In his petition, Mallick alleged that the notification, which violates UGC guidelines, deprives candidates to offer their candidature for the post of professor and associate professor in the reserved category.

Acting on the petition, the court had earlier sought a reply from the State Government. But when the petition came up for analogous hearing along with two other pleas, the State Government sought one week time to file a reply. Justice Sarangi allowed time to file the reply till August 20 but restrained the State Government from giving effect to the June 21 notification till then.

The notification issued to the Registrars of the universities on June 21 had specified that the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act - (ORV Act) shall be applicable for direct recruitment to the rank of assistant professor only. The ORV Act shall not be applicable for direct recruitment to the rank of professor and associate professor, the notification had specified.

Two other petitions had challenged the June 21 notification and Sambalpur University’s July 2 advertisement inviting applications for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor on the basis of it. On July 11, Justice Sarangi had restrained Sambalpur University from making any appointments while allowing it to continue with the selection process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government Odisha Universities Justice BR Sarangi Ravenshaw Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp