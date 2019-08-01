Jayashree murder: Sambalpur Court allows DNA profiling 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday granted permission for DNA profiling of remains of Jayashree Mishra of Nandapada, who was murdered eight years back. Police had recovered exhumed remains of the woman from Badsinghari area under Burla police limits here on July 26. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said police had prayed the court for permission for DNA profiling to match it with Jayashree’s daughter Bijayani. They will now make a requisition to the CDMO of Sambalpur for collection of DNA.

Eight years back, Jayashree went missing while she had gone to distribute invitation cards of her elder daughter’s marriage. Subsequently, Bijayani lodged a missing complaint in the Town police station on October 13, 2011. Though Bijayani was confident that her mother had been killed by a relative Basanta Panda of Badsinghari, Town police did not cooperate in the investigation.

On April 22 this year, Bijayini filed an RTI seeking the status of investigation but she came to know that police had done nothing to trace her mother. She then filed a petition with the Director-General of Police on July 17 after which fresh investigation into the matter begun. SDPO Udgata said they have also sent the remains for FMT examination. Though they are yet to receive the report, it has been confirmed that the remains are of a woman, he said.