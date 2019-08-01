Home States Odisha

Jayashree murder: Sambalpur Court allows DNA profiling 

 The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday granted permission for DNA profiling of remains of Jayashree Mishra of Nandapada, who was murdered eight years back.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate court on Wednesday granted permission for DNA profiling of remains of Jayashree Mishra of Nandapada, who was murdered eight years back. Police had recovered exhumed remains of the woman from Badsinghari area under Burla police limits here on July 26. Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said police had prayed the court for permission for DNA profiling to match it with Jayashree’s daughter Bijayani. They will now make a requisition to the CDMO of Sambalpur for collection of DNA.   

Eight years back, Jayashree went missing while she had gone to distribute invitation cards of her elder daughter’s marriage. Subsequently, Bijayani lodged a missing complaint in the Town police station on October 13, 2011. Though Bijayani was confident that her mother had been killed by a relative Basanta Panda of Badsinghari, Town police did not cooperate in the investigation.

On April 22 this year, Bijayini filed an RTI seeking the status of investigation but she came to know that police had done nothing to trace her mother. She then filed a petition with the Director-General of Police on July 17 after which fresh investigation into the matter begun. SDPO Udgata said they have also sent the remains for FMT examination. Though they are yet to receive the report, it has been confirmed that the remains are of a woman, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jayashree Mishra of Nandapada Jyashree mishra case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp