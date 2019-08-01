Home States Odisha

Molecular genomic lab at Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital

The laboratory, which has ultra-modern equipment worth more than `5 crore, will be able to detect cancer mutations even in precancerous stage.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College and Hospital

SCB Medical College and Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das unveiled a state-of-the-art Molecular Genomic Diagnosis and Research Laboratory at the Biochemistry department of SCB Medical College and Hospital here on Wednesday.

“The molecular genomic diagnosis and research laboratory is a first-of-its-kind facility in Eastern India. It will help in diagnosing, monitoring and treating various diseases,” said Das. 

The laboratory, which has ultra-modern equipment worth more than Rs 5 crore, will be able to detect cancer mutations even in the precancerous stage. Besides, the laboratory will help in determining Malaria, TB, methicillin-resistant bacterial infections in ICU and detecting drug sensitivity within a few hours. Gene sequencing can also be done at the facility by checking the DNA sequence and mutation disease susceptibility to diabetes mellitus, hypertension, Alzheimer’s, depression and happiness.

Head of Bio-chemistry department of SCB Prof Manmath Kumar Mandal said earlier, said samples were sent outside the State for tests and patients had to spend more and wait for 15 to 20 days for the report. “Now all these tests will be done at the laboratory free and the results will be available in a few hours,” he added.

