Congress' Narasingh rues fading dhoti tradition in Odisha Assembly 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Budget session of Odisha Legislative Assembly, which has been marked by stormy and chaotic scenes since its start on June 25, provided a comic relief to the lawmakers on Wednesday after the issue of fading culture of ‘dhoti’ was raised in the House. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingh Mishra’s observed that the number of dhoti clad ‘netas’ is fast dwindling in Odisha as the young leaders have forgotten the traditional men’s wear of the State.

“Only four members of this House are wearing dhoti. The people’s representatives have forgotten the State’s traditional dress. The new generation MLAs do not know how to wear dhoti,” he said.Recalling that former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik was wearing dhoti, Mishra, who usually comes to the House in the traditional gear, said everybody prefers to discuss about Odia tradition and heritage here while forgetting the dhoti culture.

The House exploded with laughter when the senior Congress leader advised Speaker SN Patro to try dhoti but the latter expressed his inability saying it might fall off on the way. Apart from 79-year-old Mishra, two other MLAs who wear dhoti are BJD’s Nityananda Sahoo and Ananta Das.