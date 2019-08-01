Swachhta Pakhwada of Bhubaneswar Jan Shikshan Sansthan comes to end

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 16-day ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ programme of Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), Bhubaneswar ended on a high note with participants taking a pledge to promote cleanliness in their daily lives.

The organisation, under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, conducted a number of awareness campaigns and programmes at various places including educational institutions and public places to promote Swachhata, said JSS, Bhubaneswar director Nivedita Narula.

The programmes included a mini-marathon, awareness drive against use of plastics, distribution of cloth bags at schools, tree plantation at Itipur Anchalika High School, a workshop on malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases at Nathapur UGME School and competition on paper bag making at Sri Aurobindo Integrated School.