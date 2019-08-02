Home States Odisha

Agitation hits coal output, MCL incurs heavy losses

Villagers demand Rs 70L aid to kin of deceased and regular job for family member

Odisha coalfield

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Production at Talcher coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) remained crippled for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday due to agitation by local villagers following a mishap in Bharatpur mine last month.

The strike has affected coal supply to power stations in 10 states, including Odisha. Even as the crisis deepens, the State Government continues to remain a silent spectator to the crisis and no necessary steps have been taken to ease the tension. This despite the fact that the coal company has been approaching the State authorities for their intervention to ensure conducive environment for resuming mining operations in Talcher Coalfields.

The villagers started the agitation barely two hours after BJP activists called off their seven-day stir on Wednesday following an assurance from the MCL authorities as well as district administration to look into their demands.

Talcher coalfield produces on an average 2.1 lakh tonne coal per day during the rainy season. Due to the strike, the company is incurring a daily loss of 2.1 lakh tonne in coal production and 2.4 lakh of fuel supply to power plants, besides revenue loss of `13.8 crore to the State and Central exchequer.

The ongoing fuel production loss estimated at `21.32 crore, is resulting in a loss of 333.27 million units of power generation per day. Since July 24, the day of the mishap, production at Talcher coalfields of about 16.84 lakh tonne coal, at an estimated `170.96 crore, has been lost due to stoppage of production while direct revenue loss to Odisha and Central exchequer has been estimated at `110.66 crore.

Due to the strike, while a large fleet of machinery deployed in Talcher coalfields is lying idle, as many as 13,447 regular employees and 9,591 contractual workers have been losing their daily wages and struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, leaders of all the five trade unions of MCL have submitted memorandum to district Collector and SP seeking their intervention into the matter and restoring normalcy.

Cumulative losses
Production at Talcher coalfields of about 16.84 lakh tonne coal estimated at `170.96 cr lost
Direct revenue loss to Odisha and Central exchequer estimated at `110.66 cr
Man & machinery lying idle
13,447 regular employees and 9,591 contractual workers losing their daily wages

