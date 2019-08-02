Assam government help for Bezbaroa residence in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assam Government has agreed to extend a helping hand to renovate and preserve the residence of Assamese litterateur Lakshminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur.

A three-member delegation of Bezbaroa Smruti Committee from Assam met Tourism and Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi and Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev here on Thursday.

They discussed about the ongoing renovation work being undertaken by INTACH following the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The delegation informed that Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced to provide Rs 50 lakh for the renovation work.

Earlier, the Odisha CM had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh and directed to INTACH to take up renovation work of the memorial house.

Born in 1868, Bezbaroa, popularly known as Rasharaaj for his satirical writings, had enriched Assamese literature with his essays, fiction, poetry and plays.