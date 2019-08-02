Home States Odisha

Cuttack homeless murder case: Accused admits role in two killings, denies third

Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said during interrogation, Sahu confessed to have killed his two friends with whom he used to work as a rag picker.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The axe and towels used in the crime

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After a marathon 72-hour interrogation, the Commissionerate Police on Thursday arrested 38-year old accused Narayan Sahu in connection with the murder of three homeless persons in the Millennium City.

Sahu has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the killing of two homeless persons near OMP Square but declined his role in the murder at Ranihat Canal road.Briefing mediapersons, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh said during interrogation, Sahu confessed to have killed his two friends with whom he used to work as a rag picker. He had been sleeping with the victims on footpath for the last two-three months.

Singh said the accused had constructed a shanty on the side of Golebazar road stretching from OMP Square to Cuttack Railway Station. However, the shanty was dismantled by the victims who even conspired to oust Sahu from the locality, he said.

This irked Sahu who attacked the victims with an axe while they were sleeping on the footpath near OMP Square on July 23 night. While one of the victims, a 35-year-old youth, died on the spot, the other, an elderly man, somehow managed to reach SCB Medical College and Hospital with the help of a biker but later succumbed.

The accused helped police in reconstructing the crime scene near OMP Square. Police have seized the axe used in the crime and two towels hidden by Sahu near the spot, the DCP said. “Sahu is yet to admit his involvement in the murder at Ranihat Canal road. He will be brought on remand for more interrogation in connection with the murder and if necessary, his DNA and polygraph tests will be conducted,” he said.  
Basing on CCTV footage, the accused, a native of Sunamuhin within Odagan police station in Nayagarh district, was nabbed from near Belgintha in Ganjam on July 29.

Notably, the first victim was found on July 23 morning by the side of Taladanda Canal in Ranihat. The other two murders were reported the next day - one from OMP square and the other from Ranihat Medical road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cuttack homeless murder case Ranihat Canal road murder Cuttack police
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp