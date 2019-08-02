Funds worry for dilapidated schools in Sambalpur district

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Primary education is a risky affair for a majority of children in Sambalpur district. Even as Government-run primary schools across many blocks are in dilapidated condition, funds crunch has stalled repair and renovation works.

Portions of roof of the 55-year-old primary school at Beheramunda in the city have been chipping off frequently. The structure has become weak over the years and a large portion of the roof fell off few days back. Rusted iron roads in the concrete roof are now visible and teachers fear that it might collapse if not repaired at the earliest. The school has two classrooms and current student strength is 65. One of the classrooms doubles up as a store room for mid-day meals grocery.

Block Education Officer of Dhankuda, M Behera said they do not have resources to repair the building and for the time being, they are only focussing on taking safety measures in the classrooms. While the schools are being managed by School and Mass Education Department, the responsibility of repair and renovation has been passed on to the Panchayati Raj and Housing & Urban Development Department which claimed to not have adequate funds for the purpose. Till 2017-18 academic session, repair and maintenance of these schools were done by School and Mass Education Department.

The district has close to Government-run 1,400 primary and upper primary schools of which, 132 schools are in bad shape. There are 24 such schools in Dhankuda, 13 in Bamra, 19 in Jamankira, 11 in Jujomura, 15 in Kuchinda, 10 each in Maneswar, Rengali and Naktideul, 12 in Redakhol and eight in Sambalpur.

Officials said funds received from the School and Mass Education Department from 2016 to 2018 were only meant for construction of new schoolss and there was no allotment for repair and renovation.

NEED FOR REPAIR