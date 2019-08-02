Home States Odisha

Jagatsinghpur collector inspects ‘Bayan Gram’

Interacting with the women weavers, the Collector said steps are being taken to promote the village as a tourist spot with adequate infrastructure.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:30 AM

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra along with weavers at ‘Bayan Gram’ in Jaipur village | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra on Thursday inspected Fani-hit ‘Bayan Gram’ at Jaipur village in Raghunathpur block and assured financial assistance for its repair. Interacting with the women weavers, the Collector said steps are being taken to promote the village as a tourist spot with adequate infrastructure. In order to market their produce, the district administration will open four sales counters in Jagatsinghpur town, near Sarala temple and Paradip, he added.

The Collector also directed the Executive Engineer of Works department to repair the damaged roof and other infrastructure of the centre within 24 hours. This apart, two ACs and a computer will be provided to the craft centre. Similarly, Block Development Officer (BDO) Panchanan Pattayat has been asked to prepare a proposal to widen the road from Cuttack-Paradip State Highway to ‘Bayan Gram’ with street light facilities.

The district administration has also decided to seek the support from corporate houses for development of the craft village during the forthcoming meeting of Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC).

Last year, the craft centre, comprising 442 women handloom weavers of Jaipur village under Chapada panchayat, was set up with the assistance of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) and Handloom, Textile and Handicraft department. The model handloom village aimed at overall development of the weavers’ community, which is famous for their unique weaving style.

During cyclone Fani, the centre was completely damaged and nothing has been done for its restoration and assessment of loss. Among others, Project Director of DRDA Saroj Kumar Mohnaty and officials of ORMAS and Textile department had accompanied the Collector during his visit.

