Poverty drives dalit woman, minor daughter to end life

Sasmita left her home on Wednesday evening with her two-year-old daughter Ranjita. After they reached the bridge over river Luna near the village, she jumped with Ranjita.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Unable to bear acute poverty and torture by her husband, a Dalit woman committed suicide along with her minor daughter on Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old woman, Sasmita Sethi was married to daily wage earner Bharat Sethi of Karanja village under Marsaghai police limits three years back. Due to lack of regular source of income, they were going through hard times and often used to quarrel over minor issues. Sasmita often complained to her parents about torture by her husband. But they forced her to stay with him, said Arakhita Sethi, a villager.

Sasmita left her home on Wednesday evening with her two-year-old daughter Ranjita. After they reached the bridge over river Luna near the village, she jumped with Ranjita.“I thought she was waiting for someone on the bridge but all of a sudden, she jumped from the bridge holding her daughter tightly,” said Narasingh Behera who runs a tea stall near the bridge.

Both the bodies were fished out of the river at around 1 pm and sent to the nearby hospital. Kendrapara Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajiv Lochan Panda said, “After getting the autopsy report, we will know the exact cause of the death. Further investigation is on.”

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Odisha health helpline 104.

