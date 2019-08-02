Samples collected for DNA testing in murder case

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Thursday collected blood samples of children of Jayashree Mishra who was murdered by her relative eight years back, for DNA testing.

Blood samples of Jayashree’s daughter Bijayani and her brother Bhawani Sankar were collected for DNA testing at District Headquarters Hospital here.

Sambalpur SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said the samples have been sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar for DNA profiling.

On Wednesday, SDJM court had granted permission for DNA profiling of remains of Jayashree.