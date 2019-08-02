Home States Odisha

Tortured by son and daughter-in-law, Odisha man donates property to government

Kshetramohan Mishra met Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Tuesday and handed him the will in which he donated his moveable and immoveable property to the Government.

Senior citizens, family issues

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Tortured by lone son and daughter-in-law, a 85-year-old man of Muraripur village under Dasarathapur block donated all his property to the nation. Kshetramohan Mishra met Collector Ranjan Kumar Das on Tuesday and handed him the will in which he donated his moveable and immoveable property to the Government.

Mishra mentioned in his will that he was being physical and mental tortured by his only son and daughter-in-law since last three decades. He also claimed that he was thrown out of the house after refusing to hand over his property to them and was now staying with a fellow villager.

He requested Das to arrange an old age home for him to spend the rest of his life. He also urged the administration not to hand over his body to his son if he claims it after his death.

“As my son and his wife don’t care if I live or die and they have been constantly torturing me for their vested interests, they have no right to take my body after my death,” Mishra said.

The Collector has arranged an old age home for the complainant. “The step taken by Mishra is a lesson for sons who are ill-treating and neglecting their old parents. An enquiry will be conducted into the allegations made and if found true, stern action will be taken as per law against the complainant’s son and daughter-in-law,” said Das.

