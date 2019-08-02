Home States Odisha

Villagers under Rayagada block buy motorboat to tide over monsoon woes

The boat bought at Rs 1.5 lakh now serves as a lifeline for the people of Anija, Ampulvalasha and Bore Halwa villages, who used to be cut off from mainland during monsoon.

Published: 02nd August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers crossing river Nagavali in the boat | Express

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: WITH the administration turning a blind eye to their monsoon woes, people of three villages under Rayagada block pooled money to buy a motorboat.

The boat bought at Rs 1.5 lakh now serves as a lifeline for the people of Anija, Ampulvalasha and Bore Halwa villages, who used to be cut off from mainland during monsoon.While a permanent bridge for connectivity to these villages remains a far cry, villagers contributed towards procuring a motor boat to facilitate communication between the villages and block headquarters.

When the villages are cut off from the mainland, the villagers are deprived of healthcare for a period of four months. Students, too, fail to go to schools. As the district administration failed to address these basic grievances, people of the affected villages have taken matters to their own hands and set an example of civic participation. They collected Rs 1.5 lakh to buy the motor boat and according to sources, they have started using it to avail essential services without waiting for the district administration’s permission. “Every year, crores of rupees are sanctioned for development works. But our plight remains unaddressed for decades now. Collecting money and buying a motor boat was our last resort,” alleged a villager.

Last month, in a similar act of public participation in the face of the administration’s apathy, villagers of Tala Sajja and Uppara Sajja under Kalyansinghpur block had constructed a wooden suspension bridge to cross the swollen Nagavali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rayagada block villagers motorboat monsoon woes
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp