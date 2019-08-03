KIIT varsity accorded Institute of Eminence tag

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Human Resources Development has accorded ‘Institute of Eminence’ (IoE) tag to KIIT University. KIIT is one of five public universities and seven prominent private universities that have got the tag this year. KIIT University is the only institute from Odisha to have received the recognition.

Other private institutions that were accorded the tag are OP Jindal University at Sonipat, Shiv Nadar University at Greater Noida, Jamia Hamdard at New Delhi, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham at Bengaluru, VIT Ve l l o re and Bhart i University. Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta congratulated students, guardians and employees. “It is a matter of pride for Odisha as KIIT is the only institute of the State to get the prestigious tag,” he said.