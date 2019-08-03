Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court sets four-week deadline for CB to complete Kunduli rape investigation

The court was hearing former MP Kharavela Swain’s PIL petition along with the petition of mother of the victim girl.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday set a four-week deadline for the State Crime Branch to complete its investigation into the Kunduli gangrape case.

The court was hearing former MP Kharavela Swain’s PIL petition along with the petition of mother of the victim girl. Both have sought CBI probe into the case.

The State Government had ordered a judicial as well as Crime Branch probe into the case on November 8, 2017 after the state police ruled out rape. The judicial inquiry had not submitted any report so far. The Crime Branch was also yet to complete its inquiry.

After Swain’s counsel Pitambar Acharya made his submissions centering around the delay in completion of probe by the Crime Branch, the court expressed unhappiness over it.

Advocate General Ashok Parija, on the other hand, sought three months’ time. However, the court allowed one month and posted the matter to September 4.

The division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra said the outcome of the Crime Branch inquiry will be examined by the court on the next date of hearing. 

The bench further said a court-monitored SIT probe would be more effective and asked the counsels for the petitioners and the State to suggest six names for appointment in the proposed SIT with three members comprising two senior officers from Central agencies and one from State agency.

The 14-year-old girl from Musaguda village in Koraput district was allegedly raped by four “men in uniform” while she was returning home from Kunduli market on October 10, 2017. The girl committed suicide on January 22, 2018.

Tardy pace

  • PIL filed by former MP Kharavela Swain

  • The judicial inquiry and the CB yet to file report

  • The division bench said a court-monitored SIT probe to be more effective

  • Both counsels asked to suggest six names for the proposed SIT

  • The girl was allegedly raped by four “men in uniform” on October 10, 2017

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa high court Kunduli rape
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp