POCSO verdict a morale booster for Odisha police: DGP

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO
By Express News Service

ANGUL:  Expressing concern over low conviction rate in rape cases concerning minors, Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma urged officials concerned to make individual efforts to speed up investigation as well as prosecution.The DGP said judgment by a POCSO court at Angul in which capital punishment was awarded to a rape and murder accused within five months is a morale booster for State police. The death sentence is the first such awarded by any POCSO court in the State.

“It will be a motivating factor for other investigating officials and I hope the conviction rate will increase from now. The officials will be more serious in the investigation and prosecution,” the DGP said.Speaking at a function organised by district police after the inauguration of CCTV surveillance  system here, Dr Sharma said CCTV surveillance system in the State is one of the best in the country. “Use of world class technology will help police check crimes and keep a watch on traffic violation. It is the first such system in the State that even recognises faces of criminals,” he added.

Stating that Angul-Talcher is crime-prone due to the presence of industries, he appealed to organisations, including banks, public sector offices and market places to integrate their CCTV camera with the control room in the SP office.Attending the meeting, Deputy Speaker in Odisha Assembly Rajanikanta Singh said the system will curb crimes and help maintain law and order. 

Among others, DIG of Northern Central Range Narasingh Bhol, Angul Collector Manoj Kumar Mahanty, Talcher MLA B K Pradhan and Angul SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra were present.On the occasion, some officers were rewarded for speedy investigation of cases. The awardees included IIC of Angul Ramesh Besoi, who investigated the minor rape case in which death sentence was pronounced.

Later, speaking to newsmen, the DGP called for the other districts to adopt CCTV system to check crimes stating that only 10 to 13 cities in the State have the facility.Dr Sharma also hinted that the Government aims to set up cyber crime police stations in all the districts. Currently, only three places have cyber police stations, he said.

