RDC holds Kalinganagar Industrial Complex meet

CUTTACK: The 7th Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting of Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Jajpur was held under the chairmanship of Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central) Anil Kumar Samal here on Friday.

Samal reviewed the progress of employment provision to displaced families by different industries and their activities towards peripheral development. Representatives of different industries like TATA, Jindal, MESCO, NESCO, VISA, Nilachal Steel Plant and Rohit Ferro Alloys informed the RDC that locals and members of displaced families were being engaged in skilled, non-skilled and managerial posts as per the rule laid down by the Government.

Different issues like displacement, rehabilitation, peripheral development and safeguarding environment were also discussed in the meeting. However, the outcome of the meeting, which was held after a gap of around two years and that too at Cuttack instead of Jajpur, was not welcomed by trade union leaders.

“While Sarangapur villagers, who are reeling under industrial pollution, have not been relocated, the displaced residents are yet to avail cash in lieu of employment,” said president of Jajpur district unit of INTUC Bidyadhar Mohanty. He also questioned the decision to conduct RPDAC meeting of Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Cuttack.