Home States Odisha

Sarala temple rituals disrupted as priests fight

The temple is also facing the problem of fund crunch due to non-collection of Rs 34.97 lakh from the bidders for running ‘bhog’ and ‘diya’ shops.

Published: 03rd August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

16th-century Sarala temple

16th-century Sarala temple

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Rituals in the famous 16th-century Sarala temple of Kanakpur have been disrupted for the past two days following a dispute between the two head priests over performing rituals.
The temple is also facing the problem of fund crunch due to non-collection of Rs 34.97 lakh from the bidders for running ‘bhog’ and ‘diya’ shops. Head priest Ranjan Kumar Panda had filed a petition in the Endowment Commission for allowing him to perform rituals in Sarala temple. Ranjan stated that the head priest of the other group, Pragyandipta Panda, has been restraining him from performing rituals in the temple.  

Adjudicating the case, the Endowment Commission in May had ordered that keeping in view the tradition, custom and rituals, petitioners Ranjan Panda along with the second group Pragyandipta Panda, are declared as head priests (Badapandas) of the deity having equal rights to perform all special rituals. Both the groups are considered as two branches of common ancestor, namely Sadashiba Badapanda, the order stated. The Endowment Commission had declared that special rituals performed by Badapanda would be rotated between the two head priests annually.

On Thursday, on the occasion of Chitalagi Amabasya, Ranjan Panda was to perform special rituals on rotation basis. But the other group protested thus disrupting the rituals in the temple for the past two days.
Sub-Collector Mahendra Prasad Mohanty accompanied by Tirtol police rushed to the spot to restore normalcy in Sarala temple.

The devotees, meanwhile, have expressed their resentment over the conflict between the head priests and also disruption of rituals.The Trust Board had invited tenders from local bidders in March last year for  setting up Bhog and Diya shops and also for parking of vehicles. Three bidders were selected with the condition to clear the bid amount by November 17, 2018.But a total of `34.97 lakh is still pending towards clearance of dues by all the three bidders resulting in fund crunch faced by Sarala temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarala temple priests fight rituals Endowment Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp