Home States Odisha

Balasore woman thrashes minor grandson mercilessly

The child has been rescued, to be rehabilitated in a shelter home

Published: 04th August 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  A disturbing video clip of a seven-year-old boy being mercilessly kicked and beaten by his grandmother has sent shockwaves in the State. The brutality had taken place at Gangadharpur village in Balasore district on Friday. The child was rescued by District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) on Saturday after the video of the incident went viral on social media. 

A video grab of the incident 

The whole incident was captured by a neighbour on his cell phone. The woman, Brundabati Chand, has been detained by Basta police for questioning. In the video, Brundabati is seen pushing her grandson to the ground and kicking him mercilessly. The minor boy was staying with his grandmother as his parents went to Mumbai in search of work a few months ago. His parents were supposed to send money every month for his maintenance. But Brundabati allegedly didn’t receive the money for the last two months. 

Angry over the matter, she kicked the seven-year-old boy to settle scores. Though other family members were present during the incident, none came to the rescue of the helpless child. After the video of the incident went viral, Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy asked the DCPU to rescue the boy. A team from Baliapal Childline and Basta police rushed to the village and rescued the boy.

District Child Protection Officer Yuvak Majhi said the boy has been sent to a local hospital for a medical check-up. He would then be rehabilitated in a shelter home. Brundabati has been detained by Basta police following a complaint filed by the DCPU officials. Basta IIC Dhaneswar Sahu said necessary action will be taken against her under provisions of child rights protection laws.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Child Protection Unit Baripada grandmother 7 year old boy ​ A video grab of the incident  ​ Balasore district
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp