Home States Odisha

BDO’s ‘towering’ efforts make this village digitally connected

A hill-locked village in Kandhamal district, deprived of getting mobile phone services, is now connected with the world.

Published: 04th August 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL Tower set up in Badaki village (Photo |EPS)

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

PHULABANI : A hill-locked village in Kandhamal district, deprived of getting mobile phone services, is now connected with the world. Thanks to an out-of-the-box idea of a bureaucrat. The people of Badaki village, nearly 8 km from district headquarters, were desperate to get digitally connected. Though they procured mobile phones and computers, they found the gadgets useless for lack of e-connectivity. Ironically, mobile phone service providers were keen on extending their services but were reluctant to erect a mobile tower in the hard-to-access village of the district where Maoists have been on the rampage.

During a chance visit to the village, Phulbani BDO Subrat Kumar Jena came across heaps of old and discarded tube-well pipes gathering dust in the panchayat office. Suddenly an idea struck him and he contacted BSNL authorities with his plan.

Though Jena had earlier contacted the BSNL to erect a mobile tower, the latter did not oblige on the pretext of financial constraints. This time, he told them that the villagers will construct the tower from their own sources and requested for extending services. The BSNL authorities agreed on the condition that there should be 24x7 power supply to the tower.

Under the supervision of BSNL engineers, a 30-ft tower made with the scrap materials were erected. The labour charge of `7,000 of the welders was the only expenditure incurred for the tower as the locals pitched in free of cost. As uninterrupted power supply was mandatory, inverters were procured at a cost of `20,000. Thus the tower was all set to start beaming the signals.

BDO ‘towering’ efforts

“Due to voluntary efforts of the villagers, the “hand-made” mobile phone tower could come up at a cost of only Rs 27,000 which was sanctioned from contingency funds of the panchayat,” the BDO said.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of BSNL DE Ranjan Kumar Behera said the village is now linked to the network from the hand made a tower and is perfectly providing services to mobile users. Besides the villagers, the Government offices like community service station in the village are provided internet facility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha village Odisha BDO Phulbani BDO BSNL
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp