Home States Odisha

Cause of suicide, charges a mystery, says probe panel in 2017 Kunduli gangrape case

Questioning the role of the victim’s family members, the probe panel said they were not satisfied with the investigation due to reasons best known to them.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court | Express Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The commission of inquiry probing into the alleged gangrape and suicide of a minor girl of Musaguda village of Koraput district said the case is still a mystery which needs further investigation.

The report, submitted in the Assembly a day after the Orissa High Court ordered the Crime Branch of the state police to submit the final report on the 2017 Kunduli gangrape case within four weeks, said, “The exact cause of false accusations and suicide is a mystery before the Commission and will remain a mystery unless unearthed by making further investigation.”

Unable to fathom why a minor girl would make false accusations and tell a false story of sexual assault which resulted in suicide, the probe panel said, “The victim girl could have been the best person to have said why she made such false accusations at the cost of her modesty and why she committed suicide.”

“Making of false implication cannot be ruled out because of personal transgression and avoidance of further embarrassment of a situation best known to the deceased,” it said. Taking exceptions to the role of political representatives and leaders of established political parties, the Commission said despite several cases of sexual assault on minor girls, political leaders have never shown such concern as they have shown in this incident.

Questioning the role of the victim’s family members, the probe panel said they were not satisfied with the investigation due to reasons best known to them. Instead of being cooperative, they levelled frivolous allegations.

While recommending that the identity of the victim should not be disclosed, the probe panel further instructed the State authority to maintain secrecy on the investigation till it is over. It has also suggested that statue of the victim should be removed from Kunduli Chhak in Koraput district.

‘Suicide cause a mystery’

The report was tabled on the last day of the budget session by Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra. In its action taken the report, the State Government said it had accepted two recommendations of the Commission except for the one for removal of the statue of the victim. The victim, a Class IX student, had alleged that she was raped by a group of security personnel on October 10, 2017 while returning from school. 

The incident triggered massive outrage in the State. Alleging torture and harassment by the police, the rape survivor committed suicide on January 22, 2018.  The State Government had appointed the District Judge, Koraput as Commission of Inquiry on January 2018. The Commission had submitted its report to the Government on September 20, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
koraput minor gangrape Orissa High Court Odisha Crime Branch Kunduli gangrape case 2017 Kunduli gangrape case
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp