Heavy rains cause submerged Road, marooned villages in Odisha

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash Koraput and Nabarangpur districts on Saturday. Road link to several villages have been snapped and passenger vehicles remained stranded in both the districts. In Nabarangpur district, an elderly person died when his hut collapsed. Anu Gouda of Bargulla village under Dabugaon block was sitting near a bonfire inside his house when a wall collapsed on him. He was killed on the spot.

In Koraput district, 200 villages under Lamtaput, Boipariguda, Kotpad, Koraput, Borrigumma, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Bandhugam and Narayanptana blocks have been cut off from the mainstream as roads and culverts got damaged due to continuous rains. Some rural roads in Dasmantpur, Borrigumma, Narayanpatna Nandapur and Boipariguda blocks have been submerged due to the flow of rainwater from the hills. Bus services from the district to neighbouring Malkangiri and Nabarangpur have been affected as water is flowing over roads in Dabugam and Govindopali areas.

Markets in Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda and Koraput towns wore a deserted look as people remained indoors and shops were closed. As per preliminary reports, 300 houses in the district were either partially or completely damaged. About 40 mm rainfall was recorded in the last one day and water level of Indravati, Saptadhara, Kolab, Patali and Saberi, besides their tributaries, continue to rise.

In Nabarangpur district, heavy rains lashed Dabugam, Chandahandi, Nandahandi, Tentulikhunti and Kosagumnda blocks. Around 94 houses have been damaged here. Flood alarm has been sounded in Papadahandi, Kosagumnda, Tentulikhunti, Nabarangpur and Nandahandi blocks.