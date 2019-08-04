Home States Odisha

Honey badger found dead at Mangalajodi

The dead honey badger (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A Ratel, also known as Honey badger, was found dead at Mangalajodi near Chilika recently raising concerns about the safety of the rare and endangered species found around the lagoon.

Wild Orissa members who handed over the dead Ratel to local forest staff said members of Sri MahavirPakshi Suraskshya Samiti spotted the dead animal during regular patrolling in and around Mangalajodi.

The Ratel is suspected to have died after being hit by a vehicle while it was in search for its prey, they said. Wild Orissa members said though global population trend of Ratels remains unknown, the species is listed as ‘least concern’ due to its wide range of distribution. However, the animal is considered to be rare.
Odisha also has a sporadic distribution of this species known as ‘Gaadabhalu’. Reports of Ratel is also sporadic in Chilika area, they said.

Meanwhile, Wild Orissa vice-chairman Nanda Kishore Bhujabal said there is a need for safeguarding scrubs and scrubland around the Chilika lake as it harbours many species of fauna and flora including those that are rare and endangered.“The entire 1165 sq km area surrounding the lake should be notified as ‘Eco-Sensitive Zone’ under provisions of the Environment Protection Act 1986,” he said.

